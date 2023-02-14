GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Grenada County deputies are searching for two inmates who escaped from the county jail on Monday, February 13.

Sheriff Rolando Fair said Correctional Management Services conducted a headcount Monday morning and noticed two inmates were missing. The inmates were identified as Claude T. Slaughter and Jonathan W. Miller.

Investigators believe the two men escaped from the jail on Sunday, February 12 at 10:00 p.m. and stole a City of Grenada work truck. The truck was later recovered on Monday, but the inmates were still missing.

Claude T. Slaughter (Courtesy: Grenada Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Jonathan W. Miller (Courtesy: Grenada Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Fair said Slaughter and Miller are both considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-227-2877 or the tip line at 662-227-8477.