NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County.

Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road.

Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the home. They have not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.