TUPELO, Miss.. (WJTV) – The two people, who were killed in a plane crash near the Tupelo airport, have been identified.

St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo identified the two men as Dr. Charles “Chaz” Montgomery and Patrick Fain.

CBS affiliate WCBI reported Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said it will take more than a week before a positive, scientific identification is made of the victims.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Witnesses said the twin engine plane banked sharply after taking off from the airport and crashed near the water tanks at the National Guard Armory near the airport.

Tupelo police and firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) responded to the scene and will investigate what caused the plane to crash.

According to the church, funeral arrangements for Montgomery and Fain have not been announced.