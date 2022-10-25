MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases.

According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter.

Walker has been accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account. These funds (nearly $40,000) were meant to pay for things like student parking decals, athletic uniforms, and school-sponsored fundraisers. White said Walker’s scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022.

According to a court document, McDonald allegedly embezzled more than $5,000 from the Marshall County Library which was then converted to her own personal use.

Dana Walker (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Amanda McDonald (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Walker was arrested in February 2022 by the Marshall County School District police. McDonald turned herself in to special agents at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 25, 2022.

If convicted, Walker faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines, and McDonald faces 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.