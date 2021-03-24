Two MDWFP conservation officers awarded Medal of Valor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced two conservation officers received a Medal of Valor for their heroic and lifesaving efforts displayed in 2020.

According to MDWFP, Pvt. Brian Tallent was contacted about a suspicious vehicle and possible trespassing in the Holly Springs National Forest around midnight July 20. He encountered the SUV in question on a dirt road near Curry Lake and was able to block it from going any further.

The driver approached Tallent, and repeatedly said he was lost and his passenger had been involved in a wreck. He insisted Tallent move his truck so he could get the passenger to a hospital. When Tallent investigated the vehicle, he immediately saw the passenger had severe burns, bruises, and cuts on her entire body, and that she was struggling to breathe.

Tallent apprehended the driver and performed life-saving measures on the passenger before she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The victim survived and the suspect received multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Lt. Jason Redden responded to a 2:00 a.m. call involving a missing person in Calhoun County on December 16 when he noticed a home engulfed in smoke and flames. Once he arrived on the scene, Redden heard someone inside the home. He kicked in the door and entered the home. He was able to rescue the occupant inside along with his two pets before the house was consumed by the fire.