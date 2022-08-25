OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men face charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation that led to the identification of four victims in Olive Branch.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Darielle Davone Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. John Edward Massengill, of Baldwyn, was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation.

They were arrested on Thursday, August 18. Sparks’ bond was set at $850,000 and Massengill’s was set at $200,000.

Four human trafficking victims were identified in the case. MBI officials said they were referred to victim services.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 if you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking.