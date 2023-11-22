GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested on Tuesday, November 21 on criminal charges related to their alleged transportation of 12 kilograms of fentanyl while driving on Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

According to court documents, John Lee Price, III, and Ahmed Karim Barrie were pulled over in a pick-up truck, pulling a horse trailer, on I-10 due to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, prosecutors said the two men were found to be in possession of about 50,000 fake pills that were field tested.

Price and Barrie were both charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl). If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.