D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men are dead following a shooting that happened outside a sports bar in D’Iberville on Saturday, July 2.

The Sun Herald reported police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Reno’s Sports Pub on Rodriguez Street. Police said they found that two men had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Police Chief Shannon Nobles said security footage showed that one of the men had the other, then shot himself.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the alleged shooter as Wiltavis Brown, 32, of Biloxi. The victim was identified as Trey Dedeaux, 34, of Pass Christian.

According to the newspaper, the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time.