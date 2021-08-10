Two Mississippi airports receive grant funds through American Rescue Plan

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded grant funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to the following:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORT/CONTACT AMOUNT Hinds Community College /John Bell Williams Airport Authority/Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884 $32,000 City of Greenwood and County of Leflore/Greenwood-Leflore Airport /Mr. Grady Perkins, Airport Director(662) 453-1526 $ 59,000

According to Thompson, the grants provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.