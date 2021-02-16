Two Mississippi inmates die in separate hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and another at the Mississippi State Penitentiary have died in hospitals.

Emmett Entrekin, 70, died Tuesday morning at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. Entrekin pled guilty to murder in Stone County. He was sentenced to life on September 16, 2017, in Stone County.

Steven Page, 54, showed no brain activity on February 9, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and was removed from life support shortly thereafter. Page was sentenced to five years in Grenada County for felony DUI.

In each case, MDOC officials said the cause of death appears to be natural. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by a medical examiner who operates independently of MDOC.