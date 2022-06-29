JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 29, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On June 20, Joseph Scott Crosby, of Ethel, was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 20 years to serve day-for-day without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of probation.

Crosby’s prosecution for child exploitation for possession of child sexual abuse material was the result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime division following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Crosby will also have to register as a sex offender.

Also on June 20, Marquette Pickett, of Jackson, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of MDOC, with three years to serve and seven on supervised probation.

Prosecutors said Pickett was a resident aide at an assisted living facility who fraudulently obtained access to a disabled resident’s bank account and used it for his personal gain. He will be required to make full restitution to that resident in the amount of $9,990.52. This investigation started as a complaint by a concerned relative of the victim.

Any information about a child being sexually exploited online, report it to NCMEC’s Cyber Tipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST. Report any information about abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a vulnerable adult on the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office website.