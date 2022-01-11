Two Mississippi students chosen for US Senate Youth Program, $10K scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi high school students were chosen as recipients of a $10,000 scholarship and to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

Emily Adcock, of Madison, and Vaibhavi Mahajan, of Brandon, were chosen to each to participate in the week-long, online USSYP from March 6 through 9.

Adcock is a senior at Madison Central High School and her achievements are:

Beta Club secretary

National Merit semifinalist

Color Guard captain

Mississippi Youth Legislature delegate

High O’Brian World Leadership Congress alumna

Madison County’s Youth Council member

Jag Buddies president

National Honors Society member

Women’s Empowerment Club member

Advocates for Change member

Symphonic Band member

Mahajan is a senior at Northwest Rankin High School and her achievements are:

Student Government co-president

Beta Club president

National English Honor Society member

Model UN member

National Honor Society president

DECA president

Mississippi Children’s Museum volunteer

National Merit semifinalist

Magnolia Girls State Secretary of State

Girls Nation senator

These students were chosen because they rank academically in the top one person of Mississippi high school juniors and seniors.

During the program, the students will attend online meetings with senators, the president, a Supreme Court justice, cabinet leaders and more. The mission of the program is to teach the students about the American political process.

The students were also awarded a $10,000 scholarship each by The Hearst Foundations to encourage them to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.