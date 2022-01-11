Two Mississippi students chosen for US Senate Youth Program, $10K scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi high school students were chosen as recipients of a $10,000 scholarship and to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).
Emily Adcock, of Madison, and Vaibhavi Mahajan, of Brandon, were chosen to each to participate in the week-long, online USSYP from March 6 through 9.
Adcock is a senior at Madison Central High School and her achievements are:
- Beta Club secretary
- National Merit semifinalist
- Color Guard captain
- Mississippi Youth Legislature delegate
- High O’Brian World Leadership Congress alumna
- Madison County’s Youth Council member
- Jag Buddies president
- National Honors Society member
- Women’s Empowerment Club member
- Advocates for Change member
- Symphonic Band member
Mahajan is a senior at Northwest Rankin High School and her achievements are:
- Student Government co-president
- Beta Club president
- National English Honor Society member
- Model UN member
- National Honor Society president
- DECA president
- Mississippi Children’s Museum volunteer
- National Merit semifinalist
- Magnolia Girls State Secretary of State
- Girls Nation senator
These students were chosen because they rank academically in the top one person of Mississippi high school juniors and seniors.
During the program, the students will attend online meetings with senators, the president, a Supreme Court justice, cabinet leaders and more. The mission of the program is to teach the students about the American political process.
The students were also awarded a $10,000 scholarship each by The Hearst Foundations to encourage them to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.