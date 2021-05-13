Two Mississippi students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students are among the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Mississippi scholars are Matthew Landon Yin of Madison, a senior at Madison Central High School, and Emmanuelle Rachel Teng of Oxford, a senior at Oxford High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“Mississippi’s Presidential Scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to academics, leadership and community service during an extraordinary time,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Their achievement shows how Mississippi’s public schools can help students reach their highest dreams.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.