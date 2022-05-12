JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school seniors from Mississippi were selected by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as members of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang of Petal High School and Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Nationwide, 161 students have been selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts and their commitment to community service and leadership.

There are 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year. Over 5,000 students qualified for the 2022 awards based on SAT/ACT scores, nominations and other recognition organizations.

Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang (Courtesy: Petal School District)

Dia Chawla (Courtesy: Pillow Academy)

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized with an online recognition program this summer. Click here to view the full list of scholars.