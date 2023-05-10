JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students are among the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The Mississippi students include Madison G. Echols, of Hattiesburg, a senior at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, and Leo Mei, of Madison, a senior at Madison Central High School.

“I am proud of our Mississippi scholars and congratulate them for earning this national recognition,” said Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education. “Their achievement demonstrates how Mississippi’s public schools can help students reach their greatest potential.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.