Two new cases of West Nile virus reported

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: AP Images

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports two new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the state's total to 23 so far for the year.

The cases were reported in Calhoun and Hinds counties. Health officials are advising Jackson residents to be especially aware of the threat.

So far this year human cases have been reported in Adams (2), Calhoun (2), Copiah, Forrest (2), Hinds (9), Itawamba, Jones, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, and Washington counties. In 2017, Mississippi had 63 WNV cases and two deaths.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that Jackson residents should be especially aware of WNV and the risk for infection. A total of nine cases have been reported in Hinds County this year, all within the Jackson city limits.

Prevention tips include:

Using DEET while outside and rubbing the application into the skin to avoid missed spots.

Get rid of standing water and containers with water to prevent breeding grounds.

Wear loose clothing to cover arms and legs while outside.

Avoid areas that are prone to mosquitos.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.