OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two North Mississippi men were sentenced to one-year of probation and ordered to pay a total of $30,000 in fines and restitution for illegally killing a white-tailed deer.

Prosecutors said Christopher Jones, 42, of Hernando, and Heath Harris, 42, of Senatobia, killed the deer in Tennessee and transported the deer across state lines to Mississippi.

According to court documents, Jones and Harris both pled guilty to one count of violating the Lacey Act for killing a white-tailed deer in violation of state law and transporting it across state lines.

In December 2019, prosecutors said Jones and Harris killed a white-tailed deer on property located west of Tchulahoma Road and north of Jackson Pit Road in Memphis, Tennessee, violating various Tennessee laws in the process, including hunting in Tennessee without a license.

After killing the deer illegally in Tennessee, the men transported the deer into Mississippi, in violation of the Lacey Act.

Each defendant was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, restitution to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in the amount of $9,185 and fines payable to the Lacey Act Rewards Account in the amount of $4,875, as well as forfeit the antlers to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Additionally, each defendant was placed on probation for a period of one year, during which time they will be prohibited from hunting anywhere in the world as a condition of their probation.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.