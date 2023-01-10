OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business.

Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report.

After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and charged with embezzlement in connection to the stolen scratch-off tickets.

Preshaye Hearn (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Sincere Swims (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Hearn and Swims both appeared in Lafayette County Justice Court for their initial bond hearing. They each received a $5,000 bond.