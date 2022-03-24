JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Public Service Commission members called on President Joe Biden to appoint two Mississippians to the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The Yazoo Herald reported Chairman Dane Maxwell and Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley passed a resolution to make Mississippi appointments to the TVA Board a priority.

TVA serves wholesale electricity to publicly owned power distributors in seven states. Maxwell said Mississippi should be adequately and proportionally represented.

Three positions on the Board will be vacant in May 2022 due to expiring terms and withdrawal of nominations. Biden will be responsible for nominating the next potential Board members.