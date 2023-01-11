The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 28, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students will be representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week March 4-11.

On Wednesday, the USSYP announced that high school students Joshua Emerson Bowman and Nadia Esmee Harden will join Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during that week.

Both Joshua and Nadia are of Brandon and are seniors at Northwest Rankin High School. They were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Joshua serves as the Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics High School Honor Society) president. Additionally, he serves as the chapter president of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, the Student Government executive secretary, the National Honor Society vice president, and the Beta Club secretary.

Nadia serves as the National French Honor Society president. She is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and serves as the Model United Nations president. Outside of school, Nadia is involved with her church and its service ministries, serving as the leader of the audio-visual team and as one of the overall youth leaders.

During the program week, the student delegates will attend meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, and leaders of cabinet agencies, among others.