HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were sentenced after being found guilty of committing unemployment fraud through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence Scott Riley was found guilty of filing fraudulent unemployment benefit applications for two people in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was sentenced to a maximum of 23 in custody of MDOC, with ten years in MDOC’s Intensive Supervision Program. He was also ordered to pay MDES full restitution in the amount of $124,442.

Hanh Huynh, one of the people who Riley filed an application for, was sentenced to five years in the custody of MDOC.

Lawrence Scott Riley (Courtesy: Mississippi Attorney General’s Office)

Hanh Huynh (Courtesy: Mississippi Attorney General’s Office)

The trial for William “Tally” Vaughn, the other person Riley filed an application for, is scheduled for August 2022.