HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were sentenced after being found guilty of committing unemployment fraud through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence Scott Riley was found guilty of filing fraudulent unemployment benefit applications for two people in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was sentenced to a maximum of 23 in custody of MDOC, with ten years in MDOC’s Intensive Supervision Program. He was also ordered to pay MDES full restitution in the amount of $124,442.
Hanh Huynh, one of the people who Riley filed an application for, was sentenced to five years in the custody of MDOC.
The trial for William “Tally” Vaughn, the other person Riley filed an application for, is scheduled for August 2022.