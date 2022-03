NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced two persons of interest in a double homicide were captured.

Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were captured on Saturday, March 12. The two were wanted for a double homicide that occurred on March 4, 2022, in Newton County.

Harrell and Reynolds are both in custody at the Newton County Sherriff’s Department.