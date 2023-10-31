OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested two young women for allegedly vandalizing a fountain that was recently dedicated.

Police said Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, North Carolina, were arrested and each charged with felony malicious mischief.

Police said the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at Pocket Park next to Oxford City Hall. The damage to repair and replace was $4,700, which included both the fountain structure and plumbing.

Abigail Fuqua (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Madison Brown (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Fuqua and Brown were each taken before a municipal court judge for their initial bond hearing. They were each given a $5,000 bond.