Two Woodville hunters face charges for violations in Louisiana

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service referred two Woodville men for federal prosecution on Thursday, January 21.

The Natchez Democrat reported Colton Nettles, 25, and Brandon Nettles, 37, face federal charges for exceeding the daily limit of pintails and ducks. They were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) in December 21 for alleged violations in LaSalle Parish.

According to LDWF, the two men were also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Officials said the two men and a juvenile were in possession of 25 ducks, of which 12 were pintails. The daily limit of pintails is one per licensed hunter, and the daily limit for the total number of ducks is six per licensed hunter.