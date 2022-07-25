JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 non-profit organizations across the United States to support hunger relief and community assistance program.

The grants will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs and mobile food pantries.

“We’re committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity,” said Tim Grailer, Sr. Director of Business Operations, Sustainability & Strategy, Tyson Foods. “These grants will support hunger relief agencies across the country increase their capacity and provide greater access to protein.”

These national grants were awarded in response to requests by food banks to support food assistance programs, as well as local first responders seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations.

In Mississippi, two organizations will receive funds from the grants. Mississippi Food Network (MFN) will receive $61,000 and the Union Fire Department will receive $5,000.

MFN will use the funds to combat food insecurity across Mississippi.

“The team at Mississippi Food Network is thankful for the long-standing partnership with Tyson,” said Jamaud Bell, grant writer for the MFN. “Our partnership has allowed us to reach underserved communities in rural areas throughout the state by providing them with fresh meals that include protein and fresh produce.”

The Union Fire Department will use its funds to purchase new radios and enhance emergency response efforts.

“The Union Fire Department is extremely grateful for Tyson Foods’ dedication to serving our community,” said Chief Dale Yates with the City of Union. “We will use this money to purchase communications equipment, which would not have been possible without the grant.”