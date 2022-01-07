U.S. Army hiring nurses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army has sent 17 teams of medical professionals across the country to places like New York City, Washington state and Texas to assist local communities in caring for COVID-19 patients.

Recognizing burnout is a significant problem with the high number of patients during the pandemic. The Army has sent behavioral health professionals to civilian hospitals to help care for their staff. The Army has has also activated over 3,000 National Guard members to help out with vaccinations. In Mississippi, there’s a number of nursing positions available in the Army, too.

If you are interested visit www.goarmy.com/AMEDD. You can also email Henry.d.Biemann.mil@army.mil or call him at 601-331-8536 for more information.