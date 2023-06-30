JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi launched United Against Hate, which is an outreach program focusing on preventing, identifying, and reporting hate crimes and incidents.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said the program connects community groups to federal, state, and local law enforcement to increase community understanding and reporting of hate crimes, build trust between law enforcement and communities, and create and strengthen alliances between law enforcement and other government partners and community groups to combat unlawful acts of hate.

In May of 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced steps towards the Department of Justice’s enhanced efforts to combat and confront hate crimes.

“Hate crimes and other bias-related incidents instill fear across entire communities and undermine the principles upon which our democracy stands. All people in this country should be able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they are from, what they look like, whom they love, or how they worship,” Garland said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s online complaint form is available online. The form can be emailed to USAMSS.CivilRights@usdoj.gov, or concerns can be shared by leaving a voice mail for our Civil Rights Division at (601) 973-2825.