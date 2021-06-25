U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary visits Mississippi Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.), along with U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Friday, June 25.

“I salute Secretary Raimondo for accepting my invitation to visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Wicker. “I am glad she will be able to see firsthand many of the great things our state is doing to promote research and job creation in the Blue Economy and to connect more Mississippians to broadband internet.”

While in Mississippi, Raimondo and Wicker visited sites that highlight the recent progress being made along the Gulf Coast, including in broadband internet deployment, unmanned maritime systems research, and COVID-19 vaccinations, all of which are important focus areas for the Commerce Department and its bureaus such as NOAA and NTIA.