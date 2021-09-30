U.S. Department of Transportation awards grants to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration has awarded grant funds to the following:
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|PURPOSE
|Mississippi Emergency Management Agency
|$371,838.00
|Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) Grants funds can be used towards activities such as: Developing or revising emergency plans and training activities to account for bulk transportation of energy products by rail and over the road; Conducting commodity flow studies to determine the frequency and quantity of hazmat shipments being transported through local communities; Training emergency responders to respond appropriately to incidents involving bulk shipments of energy products as well as other hazmat.
|Mississippi Public Service Commission
|$318,297.00
|Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration’s (PHMSA) State Base Grants program supports State pipeline safety programs by reimbursing them a portion of each State’s total program expenses for a given calendar year based on their performance.
|Mississippi Public Service Commission
|$18,156.00
|One Call Grants enhance public safety, protect the environment, minimize risks to excavators, and prevent disruption of vital public services by reducing the incidence of excavation damage to underground facilities.