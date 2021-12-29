U.S. Dept. of Education approves Mississippi’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds to support education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of Mississippi’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state.

Mississippi is receiving more than $1.6 billion total in ARP ESSER funds. The latest approval of the state’s plan will result in the release of the final $543 million.

“Mississippi has prioritized in-person learning because it is the most effective way to keep students engaged, accelerate learning and address their social and emotional learning needs,” said Dr. Carey Wright, Mississippi state superintendent of education. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Education for its significant investment of ESSER funds in Mississippi. These funds will enable our schools to innovate learning and build strong and enduring systems of support to meet the current and future needs of our students.”

The ARP ESSER state plans approved by the Department, including Mississippi’s, show how states are using Federal pandemic resources to support safe in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students — with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic.