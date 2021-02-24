U.S. House passes bill to rename Tupelo post office after veteran

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) announced the U.S. House passed H.R. 208. The bill would designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 500 West Main Street, Suite 102, in Tupelo, Mississippi, as the “Colonel Carlyle ‘Smitty’ Harris Post Office.”

“Colonel Harris is a true war hero,” Kelly said. “During the Vietnam War, he was held captive at the famous Hanoi Hilton for eight years, where he employed the tap code to communicate with his fellow prisoners. Despite the constant threat of torture, Col. Harris taught other prisoners how to use the secret code. After a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force, Col. Harris completed law school and joined the Mississippi Bar in 1981. Col. Harris is a role model for our entire community – a gentleman of all gentlemen. I am proud to call him a friend.”