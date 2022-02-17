OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A device that can move liquids without physical contact is headed to the International Space Station (ISS) for a test of its capabilities.

When NASA’s next resupply mission to the ISS, Cygnus NG-17, blasts off Saturday, February 19 from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, an acoustic tweezers device conceived and built at the University of Mississippi will be among its cargo.

Likun Zhang, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, and Robert Lirette, a former UM doctoral student in physics and postdoctoral research associate, hope to explore the ability of the device to control fluids in the zero-gravity environment of space.

“NASA is interested in being able to manipulate fluids in space, and I think we can help with that,” Zhang said. “As you might imagine, fluids present problems in zero gravity, so a way of controlling them without physical contact would be a valuable thing on space flights.”

In zero gravity or microgravity, droplets can float freely in a spacecraft, posing danger to crew and equipment. Zhang hopes to develop acoustic technologies that could help astronauts contain and control liquids on long-duration space missions.

The experiment is slated to be conducted in April aboard the orbital laboratory.

The Cygnus NG-17 resupply mission is scheduled to lift off at 11:40 a.m. Saturday. To watch the launch, go to YouTube.