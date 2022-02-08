OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi School of Education has been ranked among the nation’s best online master’s programs in education and educational leadership. This comes from the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of online offerings at more than 360 U.S. schools.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the UM online education master’s program tied at No. 34 nationally, and 33rd out of all public schools. The magazine also named the university’s educational leadership program tied at No. 13 in the country.

“The rankings are a true testament to our faculty’s hard work and dedication to provide high-quality programs that are accessible to today’s working professionals,” said David Rock, the school’s dean. “Access to quality programs is critical in today’s high-paced, working environment especially for educators and professionals with families and multiple job responsibilities.”