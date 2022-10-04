JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed during the Mississippi State Fair.

The booths will be in the Mississippi Trade Mart from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 15.

“Mississippi’s State Fair is a great opportunity for our team to make ourselves available directly to thousands of our citizens from all over the state. We hope you will stop by to check for unclaimed money and to learn more about preparing to send your child, grandchild, or other loved ones to college,” said McRae.

The College Savings Mississippi and Unclaimed Money booths will be open each day, except Sundays, during the fair from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Our Unclaimed Money event at Brandon City Hall last Saturday was a big success with more than 100 people claiming a total of over $20,000. One in ten Mississippians has unclaimed money, so it’s definitely worth stopping by to see us and check the list,” said McRae.

The College Savings Mississippi booth will offer information on two college savings programs – MACS (Mississippi Affordable College Savings) and MPACT (Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition).

Enrollment in MPACT is open through May 31, 2023, for families who want to prepay college tuition for a child, grandchild, or loved one. Families can also open a MACS account with as little as $25 to begin saving and earning interest to pay for college.

Mississippians can stop by the College Savings booth and register to win one of two $500 MACS scholarships, to be drawn at the Fair’s conclusion. There is no need to be present to win.