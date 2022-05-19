JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Union man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on Thursday, May 19.

Hubert Lee Horton, 43, pleaded guilty to communicating with another person by cell phone for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex with a minor. He was accused of asking for and receiving images of a minor and negotiating the price he would pay for various sexual acts.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 1, 2022. He faces a minimum of ten years in person and a maximum of life in prison.