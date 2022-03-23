JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Unita Blackwell Property, the property of the first African American woman in the state elected to the office of mayor, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The United States Secretary of the Interior approved the addition upon the recommendation of the Mississippi National Register Review Board.

“I am ecstatic about this news. I am humbled that the family matriarch is being honored in this fashion.” said son of Blackwell Jeremiah Blackwell Jr.

The Unita Blackwell Property consists of the Freedom House, the Ranch House, and the neighbor’s shotgun house.

The Freedom House was Blackwell’s primary residence and was used to host numerous civil rights meetings between the years of 1964-1970.

“Unita Blackwell was an amazing local leader and trailblazer. Her story is one that everyone should know,” said executive director Katie Blount. “I am so glad her property is being preserved for future generations.”