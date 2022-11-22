JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent.

The memo, obtained by the newspaper, read, “Due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective immediately on Nov. 21, 2022, with the exception of over-the-road drivers that are out on delivery. Your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without the provision of COBRA.”

The company told drivers to return equipment, inventory and delivery documents for deliveries.

In 2017, United purchased the Lane brand from Heritage Home Group.

United had multiple business locations in Northeast Mississippi.