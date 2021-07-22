UnitedHealthcare awards $1M to six Mississippi non-profits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will begin accepting applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Monday, July 26 through Monday, August 9. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the program, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. The agency will provide the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.