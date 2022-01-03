University of Mississippi receives grant to expand preschool curriculum

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi has received more than $1 million to further fund an initiative in Mississippi preschool programs that promotes social and emotional learning in children and could boost their overall well-being.

The $1,025,492 grant is from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, an independent, private foundation that works with communities to create conditions that help children realize their full potential in school, work and life.

“We are all grateful for such an amazing opportunity to make a large-scale impact on the well-being of children, teachers and families across Mississippi,” said Alicia C. Stapp, associate professor of health and physical education and one of the Ole Miss educators involved with the initiative.

The Kellogg Foundation grant will enable the initiative to expand into new areas such as the Delta Health Alliance Head Start programs and Jackson Public Schools, as well as to continue to research the curriculum’s impact and effectiveness.

The group also will grow its work with families and community partners by hosting events and programs that bring the classroom to homes.