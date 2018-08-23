UPDATE: Legislative Special Session considers infrastructure funding options
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - All is going according to plan for Republican leaders here at the Capitol. But a key issue coming up as a way to meet nearly $1.1 Billion in infrastructure repairs, is a state lottery.
The House held an earlier Ways and Means meeting to push their legislation to the floor of the house. Their bill did not include a lottery. But the Senate's transportation committee did hammer out a lottery bill and passed it out of committee.
Some Democrats in committee say they felt the legislation was being rushed. The Democratic Chairman said it was a regular order.
Sen. Hob Bryan (D) Amory
"The governor finally issued this call a couple days ago this is the first time we've seen the bill it's literally here in the committee-it was not made available until the legislature convened today— so we have this 100 plus page bill that we are just now seeing.
Sen. Willie Simmons (D) Cleveland
"It is a special session normally a special session the governor tries to get an agreement before he calls us in and after an agreement is given
More Stories
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.