UPDATE: Legislative Special Session considers infrastructure funding options

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 05:13 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - All is going according to plan for Republican leaders here at the Capitol. But a key issue coming up as a way to meet nearly $1.1 Billion in infrastructure repairs, is a state lottery.

The House held an earlier Ways and Means meeting to push their legislation to the floor of the house. Their bill did not include a lottery. But the Senate's transportation committee did hammer out a lottery bill and passed it out of committee.

Some Democrats in committee say they felt the legislation was being rushed. The Democratic Chairman said it was a regular order.

Sen. Hob Bryan (D) Amory

"The governor finally issued this call a couple days ago this is the first time we've seen the bill it's literally here in the committee-it was not made available until the legislature convened today— so we have this 100 plus page bill that we are just now seeing. 

Sen. Willie Simmons (D) Cleveland
"It is a special session normally a special session the governor tries to get an agreement before he calls us in and after an agreement is given 

