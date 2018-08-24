UPDATE: Special Session to address infrastructure, Day Two Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - It's day two of a special session meant to address infrastructure issues in the state.

Today, the Senate voted 30 to 20 to pass a lottery bill. Some lawmakers told WJTV 12's it's one of the worst pieces of legislation the Senate ever passed.

And those lawmakers are hoping when the house takes up the legislation they will make the necessary changes to include more transparency in how a lottery commission would operate.

Sen Derrick Simmons (D) Chair of Senate Democratic Caucus.

"It's really bad legislation, first off, we really didn't have enough time to vote. We only came here for a 48-hour session and now we're talking about a major piece of legislation - the lottery has been talked about for twenty years. This is a lottery that will be set up by an out of state corporation, they are not subject to the open meetings law or the open records act."

The author of the bill, Senator Philip Moran told WJTV 12, the private corporation conducting the lottery will have oversight and there will an annual audit by the State Auditor and the non-partisan PEER oversight committee.







