Upholstery company in New Albany creates 75 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WJTV) – Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery will expand in New Albany. The $6.571 million project will create 75 jobs.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery produces furniture that is hand-assembled at its 125,000 square-foot facility in New Albany. According to officials, the expansion will allow the company to meet an increase in consumer demand.

“Kevin Charles and City Furniture appreciate the continuing support from our state, Union County and New Albany leaders, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development and the Mississippi Development Authority. Kevin Charles is committed to this area and continuing to build quality products and create jobs to join our team of quality associates,” said Rusty Berryhill, president of Kevin Charles Furniture.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The city of New Albany and Union County also are assisting with the project.

The company plans to fill the 75 new jobs within four years.