USACE Vicksburg District announces purchase policy changes for recreation passes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced changes to its purchase policies for annual USACE and America the Beautiful recreation passes.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, purchase protocol has been updated to limit contact between visitors and USACE personnel across recreation sites in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. Rangers and park attendants will not sell passes in the field at any location. America the Beautiful passes can still be purchased online.

Purchase policies for the Mississippi lakes include:

Arkabutla Lake:

Passes can be purchased at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office by appointment only. Visitors can call 662-562-6261 or 662-292-1992 to make their appointment. Face masks are required.

Sardis Lake:

Passes can be purchased at the Sardis Lake Field Office by appointment only. Visitors can call 662-563-4531 to make their appointment and are required to meet a ranger outside the field office to complete purchase. Face masks are required.

Enid Lake:

Passes can be purchased at the Enid Lake Field Office by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors must call the field office at 662-563-4571 to schedule an appointment and arrive with the required documentation and correct cash or check for payment. Credit and debit cards are not accepted. USACE personnel will meet visitors outside the office. A doorbell and instruction sheet have also been placed on the front door of the field office if visitors need assistance during office hours. Face masks are required.

Grenada Lake:

Passes can be purchased by calling the Grenada Lake Visitor Center at 662-226-5911 and scheduling an appointment. An attendant will meet visitors outside to complete the purchase. Face masks are required.

Annual USACE recreation passes cost $40 and grant visitors access to all day use areas. The passes are valid for one calendar year from the month of sale. Customers will receive a plastic hang tag for their vehicles as proof of purchase.

America the Beautiful passes grant visitors access to national parks and wildlife refuges, and cover day use fees at national forests, grasslands and property managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Recreation and USACE. This includes the entrance, standard amenity and day use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas, or up to four adults at sites that charge per person.