USACE Vicksburg District holds bald eagle surveys at Mississippi lakes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District recently held its annual mid-winter bald eagle surveys at its north Mississippi lakes in January.

A total of 50 eagles, along with other species, were counted across Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes. Many USACE projects participate in these surveys to monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations in the contiguous United States. Several hundred personnel counted the eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes. This effort helps estimate national and regional bald eagle count trends, both overall and by age class. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only current USACE personnel conducted the surveys.

The Mississippi lakes offer ideal habitats for bald eagles, including abundant food sources and nesting areas, and resident populations can be found year-round. Visitors are encouraged to view the birds from a respectful distance and reminded not to disturb them. Eagles are no longer an endangered species but remain protected under federal law.