VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced they will waive day use fees at more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, visit the USACE website or visit www.recreation.gov.