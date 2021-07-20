USDA to survey county small grains acreage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including Mississippi, for its 2021 Small Grains County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS).

According to the USDA, the survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops down to the county level. CAPS will provide the data needed to estimate acreage and production of selected crops such as barley, oats, and wheat in the United States.

“The data provided will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Esmerelda Dickson, NASS Mississippi State Statistician. “I hope every producer understands the importance of these data and will take the time to respond if they receive this survey. Producers can lose out when there are no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections and more. When enough producers do not respond to surveys, NASS is not able to publish data at the county level. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Mississippians are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail. Within the next few weeks, NASDA representatives will contact selected Mississippi growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey.

Survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database at 2:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 9, 2021.