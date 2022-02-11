TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced agents with the office completed an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Tippah County.

Investigators said they found the use of force by two Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers was justified.

The shooting happened on October 17, 2021, near Walnut. A 45-year-old man was injured during the shooting.

The Attorney General’s Office said charges have been filed against the man by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).