HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 30-foot whale shark was recently spotted off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.

Reports of whale sharks in the Gulf of Mexico date back to the 1930s. However, researchers still know very little about their biology or habitat preferences.

Through efforts conducted by The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and their colleagues, scientists are realizing that their presence in the Gulf is routine and predictable.

In 2003, USM’s Center for Fisheries Research and Development began to dedicate research efforts toward understanding whale shark biology, occurrence, distribution, and movements in northern Gulf. This research included a Northern Gulf of Mexico Whale Shark Sightings Survey that allowed the public, recreational/commercial fishers, petroleum platform workers, and researchers a forum by which to report sightings.

Researchers said the survey has been extremely successful and has allowed them to identify occurrence patterns that aid in research interactions.

Encounters with whale sharks typically occur offshore at the continental shelf break. Their presence also correlates with recent fish spawns, according to researchers. They said the whale sharks show up during the summer right on time to feed on the fish eggs distributed throughout the water column.

In 2023, the majority of whale shark sightings in the Gulf have occurred in nearshore waters along the Florida panhandle. Researchers said this has not happened since 2009. They said the whale sharks seem to be targeting a fish spawn, but the shift in location appears to be driven by water temperature changes.

If you have recently seen a whale shark, visit the USM sightings report page.