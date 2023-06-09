HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Researchers at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) are working to develop solutions for the declining oyster industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

The decline is a result of recent events, man-made and natural. But a viable solution to this also implements both. Oysters can be raised in hatcheries and released into the wild to establish reefs and boost the natural populations. Aquacultures also help to develop a steady supply of oysters for commercial harvesting.

According to NOAA, aquaculture provides 50 percent of Americans’ seafood. Simply put, wild harvests are not enough to match the rising demand for seafood.

A RESTORE Act grant of $7.62 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury helped USM implement its solution to this problem: the Oyster Hatchery and Research Center. Dr. Reginald Blaylock, Interim Director of the Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), is ecstatic about how this resource will make a difference to this growing problem.

“This hatchery will produce oysters for restoration and deal with research issues that constrain the production of oysters that will help the aquaculture industry,” Blaylock said in a press release.

During the pandemic, the oyster hatchery construction stopped due to the increased cost of building materials. A new design reduced the project’s overall cost, and construction is set to begin soon.

Many expect the new hatchery to improve the state’s oyster population and the seafood industry’s profits. Blaylock also believes these oysters will also improve the environment.

“Oysters are important to our coast because they can filter and maintain water quality,” Blaylock said. “This is fundamental. We also have a history of harvesting, processing, and selling oysters. This is part of the culture of the Gulf Coast.”

The Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center works with government organizations, industries, and non-profits to advance sustainable aquaculture on land and marine environments. Visit its website to learn more.