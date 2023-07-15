GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Mississippians will be flocking to the Gulf Coast this summer. But along with the great seafood and beaches, there also comes the chance of shark sightings.

Jill Hendon, director of the Center for Fisheries Research and Development (CFRD) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), said sharks play an important role in our ecosystem, but there are ways we can minimize encounters.

“Remember when we enter the water, we are visiting the shark’s home,” said Hendon. “Just being aware will serve you and your family well. Don’t fish with bait in your pockets, don’t swim next to people who are wade fishing or pier fishing, and don’t throw your food scraps in the water.”

The top five states with the most reported shark bites are Florida, California, Hawaii, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Florida is #1 according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack Files, but it is important to remember that they also have the most coastline. The United States leads the world in the number of bites.

In Mississippi, there have only been three recorded unprovoked shark bite encounters according to the Shark Attack Data. This is the lowest of all the Gulf of Mexico states.

Interactions between a shark and a human involves a mouthing event, but the shark’s sharp teeth leave a nasty mark. Sharks do not typically take a full bite or come back for a second interaction.

“They realize that what they have encountered is not something that they are interested in”, said Hendon.

The species of shark with the most non-fatal unprovoked bites are white (great white), tiger and bull.

Most bites are related to surfing and board sports. Swimmers account for 43 percent of bites followed by 35 percent from surfing. The risk of being bitten by a shark is extremely low and the trend continues to decrease as education of sharks increases.